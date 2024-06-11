Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.81 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Black Hills worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Black Hills by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 77.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 295,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,317. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKH

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.