Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,597,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEO traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 63,920 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $835 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

