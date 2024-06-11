Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,012 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 737.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.