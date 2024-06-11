Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,506 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 795.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. 43,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,353. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

