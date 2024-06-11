Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.11. 1,112,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,156. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.36 and a fifty-two week high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TT

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.