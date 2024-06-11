Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in VICI Properties by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,582 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,238,000 after purchasing an additional 86,084 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $460,431,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. 4,389,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,292,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

