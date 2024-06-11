Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $3.28 Million in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 210,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.67% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,972,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,144 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,469,000 after buying an additional 507,878 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,330,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 686,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 128,716 shares during the period. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA EWH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,731,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,275. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

