Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,166 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $440,200,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 603.7% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 279,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after buying an additional 240,111 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2,010.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 245,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after buying an additional 233,898 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 216.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 42,483 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWX traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $74.56. 86,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $72.61. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.08 and a 1-year high of $76.65.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

