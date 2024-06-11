Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,423 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 128.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Welltower Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WELL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.46. 2,346,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,294. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.86 and a 52 week high of $105.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.75. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 127.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.