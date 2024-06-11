Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 18,403 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,403 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.68% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 281,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 219,561 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CFO stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.10. 15,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.