Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 29,334 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,334 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 265.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 50,315 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 49,256.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 152.3% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,835,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1311 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.