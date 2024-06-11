Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workday by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.96.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.13. 1,914,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,938. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $15,505,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,067,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,245,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,996,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $15,505,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,245,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,042 shares of company stock worth $133,424,815 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.