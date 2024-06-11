Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 60,203 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 60,203 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Dorian LPG worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 19.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 313.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Dorian LPG by 5.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dorian LPG by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of LPG traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.45. 1,109,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,354. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.06. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.25 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

