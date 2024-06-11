Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,349. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.03 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

