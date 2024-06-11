Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to $62.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Cameco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.