Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Shares Gap Down to $32.39

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.39, but opened at $31.09. Cartesian Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 10,456 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RNAC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.16). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cartesian Therapeutics

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $350,114.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,479,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 61.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

