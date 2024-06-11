Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Shares Down 0.5%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $323.73 and last traded at $327.88. 450,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,540,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.39. The company has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

