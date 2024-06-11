Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3,032.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,636 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,478,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,156,018. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $273.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.