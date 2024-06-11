Caxton Associates LP Buys 19,659 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 191.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,933 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 466.7% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,017,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

