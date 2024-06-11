Caxton Associates LP Buys 92,641 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 208.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,641 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Radian Group worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 923.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. 173,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,667. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

