Caxton Associates LP Has $36.07 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4,511.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 391,326 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 1.9% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $36,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,795,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,046,000 after buying an additional 80,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $672,196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,863,000 after purchasing an additional 714,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $225,800,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,102. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.46. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,875. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

