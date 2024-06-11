Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,182,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Kellanova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 685,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $68.69.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $4,326,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,231,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,579,145.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,231,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,579,145.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,366,486. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on K

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.