Caxton Associates LP Takes $20.76 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,760,000. WestRock accounts for about 1.1% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.19% of WestRock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in WestRock by 39.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in WestRock by 20.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,552,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,379,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in WestRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in WestRock by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 637,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,471. WestRock has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

