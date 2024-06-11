Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 0.3 %

EBR stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Barings LLC raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 993,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 689,593 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,101,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 556,886 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 210,327 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 91,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

Featured Stories

