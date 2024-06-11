Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Charter Communications worth $479,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $16,411,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,207. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.94. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

