Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,183 shares during the quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

IWP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.42. The stock had a trading volume of 212,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,410. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

