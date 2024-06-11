Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PAVE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,585 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

