CHS Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of CHSCM stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.