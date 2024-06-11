CHS Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Price Performance
Shares of CHSCM stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.
CHS Company Profile
