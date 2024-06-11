Coastwise Capital Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,819,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,789,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $296.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

