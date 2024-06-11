Coastwise Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.1% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,740.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after buying an additional 440,800 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,421,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,550,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 981,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 205,280 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 199,059 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.