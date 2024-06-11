Coastwise Capital Group LLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 5.2% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,584,000 after buying an additional 167,401 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,477,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $22,541,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $20,054,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.02. 2,520,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.58 and its 200-day moving average is $383.06. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.