Coastwise Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,356,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,904,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,103,000 after buying an additional 42,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.20. The company had a trading volume of 736,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.09 and a 200-day moving average of $144.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

