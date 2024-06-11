Coastwise Capital Group LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 116,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 127,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,882,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 276,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,107,000 after buying an additional 38,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $41.86. The company had a trading volume of 34,677,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,841,768. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

