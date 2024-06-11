Coastwise Capital Group LLC Sells 215 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $335.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,250,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,649. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.