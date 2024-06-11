Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s current price.

CTSH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.33. 218,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,045,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after buying an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,781,273 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $569,175,000 after buying an additional 101,078 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,177,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $418,467,000 after acquiring an additional 294,415 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $410,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

