Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Down 0.7%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $302.54 and last traded at $305.31. Approximately 45,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 360,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.56. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

