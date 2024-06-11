Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Community Bank of the Bay (OTCMKTS:CBYAA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.93. 17,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 11,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.
Community Bank of the Bay Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.
About Community Bank of the Bay
Community Bank of the Bay provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in the greater San Francisco Bay area. It offers checking, savings, and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit; funds; and loan products comprising business and term loans, lines of credit, letter of credit, commercial and industrial, real estate, non-profit, and construction and land loans, as well as small business administration loans.
