Comparing Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) & AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gorilla Technology Group and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gorilla Technology Group N/A N/A N/A AvePoint -4.91% -6.56% -3.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Gorilla Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gorilla Technology Group $64.69 million 0.54 $13.50 million N/A N/A AvePoint $271.83 million 6.18 -$21.50 million ($0.08) -113.25

This table compares Gorilla Technology Group and AvePoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gorilla Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvePoint.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and AvePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gorilla Technology Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 AvePoint 0 1 2 0 2.67

Gorilla Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,386.15%. AvePoint has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.38%. Given Gorilla Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gorilla Technology Group is more favorable than AvePoint.

Volatility and Risk

Gorilla Technology Group has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gorilla Technology Group beats AvePoint on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata. The company also provides information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) security convergence AI algorithms for system administrators and security engineers to detect suspicious behaviors in real time; network anomaly detection AI models; and endpoint malware and suspicious behavior detection AI models. In addition, it offers intelligent video analytics (IVA) appliances to analyze and turn unstructured video and picture data into structured data; IVAR appliance that provides insight into business and operations in a statistic dashboard; smart attendance to track employee health and safety, work hours, clock-ins/outs, and absenteeism, as well as to protect company assets and intellectual properties; event and video management system appliances to store event/object attributes in temporal-spatial big data database from Gorilla; and operation technology security appliance to monitor and control physical devices, processes, and infrastructure, as well as to protect industrial systems and networks from various threats. Further, the company provides smart retail SaaS for shopper demographics, visualized shopper behavior, and advanced data analytics, smart city and transportation SaaS for traffic management, public safety, and planning data; and endpoint security SaaS that protects endpoints against security threats. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

