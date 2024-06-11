ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Trading Up 0.2%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 251.50 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.20). Approximately 2,026,764 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 714,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.50 ($3.19).
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 251 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,091.30.
ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.
