Contrasting Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) & Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) and Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Dialogue Health Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85% Dialogue Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Augmedix and Dialogue Health Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 0 0 N/A Dialogue Health Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Augmedix presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 655.81%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Dialogue Health Technologies.

87.1% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Augmedix and Dialogue Health Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $48.70 million 0.86 -$24.45 million ($0.43) -2.00 Dialogue Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dialogue Health Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Augmedix.

About Augmedix



Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Dialogue Health Technologies



Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Internationally. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists. The company's platform also enables its members and their dependents to access employee assistance program. Dialogue Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

