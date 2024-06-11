Contrasting EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) & Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Free Report) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Eisai pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Eisai pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get EVN alerts:

Profitability

This table compares EVN and Eisai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVN N/A N/A N/A Eisai 4.11% 3.86% 2.50%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVN $2.36 billion 1.33 $223.78 million N/A N/A Eisai $6.74 billion 2.62 $426.79 million $0.87 70.70

This table compares EVN and Eisai’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than EVN.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Eisai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for EVN and Eisai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVN 0 0 0 0 N/A Eisai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

EVN has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eisai has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eisai beats EVN on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVN

(Get Free Report)

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it is involved in drinking water supply, wastewater disposal and treatment, thermal waste utilisation, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

About Eisai

(Get Free Report)

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs. The Other Business segment deals with food additives and chemicals. The company was founded by Toyoji Naito in November 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.