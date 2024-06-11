Contrasting Model N (NYSE:MODN) & Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT)

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Model N alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Model N and Trump Media & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 9 1 0 2.10 Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Model N presently has a consensus price target of $31.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.35%. Given Model N’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Model N is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

This table compares Model N and Trump Media & Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $249.46 million 4.72 -$33.92 million $0.00 -2,990,000.00 Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -$21.89 million N/A N/A

Trump Media & Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Model N.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Trump Media & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N 0.10% 6.94% 1.64% Trump Media & Technology Group N/A -3,269.50% -116.11%

Volatility and Risk

Model N has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 6.15, indicating that its share price is 515% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Model N beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc. provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs; and Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims, as well as Payment Management. In addition, the company offers implementation, application, business, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large, mid-sized, and small life sciences and high tech manufactures worldwide through its direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.