Corning (NYSE:GLW) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.57

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 4697336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

