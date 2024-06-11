Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$0.25 at National Bankshares

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.25 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.37 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.65 to C$0.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.71.

About Corus Entertainment

Shares of TSE:CJR.B traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$54.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.68.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

