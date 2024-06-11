Cosmos Market Cap Tops $2.92 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.92 billion and approximately $182.04 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $7.47 or 0.00011251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00046878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.