Creative Planning Acquires 13,603 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,995,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 9.38% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $2,835,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.20. The stock had a trading volume of 151,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,955. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $246.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.24.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

