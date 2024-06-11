Creative Planning Acquires 674,437 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,437 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 2.24% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $489,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1787 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

