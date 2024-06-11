Creative Planning Has $1.62 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,354,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 861,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.4% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned approximately 4.76% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $1,621,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,664. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.32.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

