Creative Planning Has $160.66 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Creative Planning reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,042 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $160,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.91. 16,964,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,279,405. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

