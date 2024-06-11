Creative Planning Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,074 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.10% of Invesco QQQ worth $235,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,977,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,165,914. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $468.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

